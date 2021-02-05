Xiaomi Unveils Device with Quad-Curved Waterfall Display

Xiaomi has shared the first look of its quad-curved waterfall screen concept smartphone. The device is said to “extend the limits of the display to infinity” thanks to its 88-degree all-round curves.

An official tweet from the company reads, “Meet our first #QuadCurvedWaterfallDisplay concept smartphone. Everything you see on the display flows over the edges smoothly and seamlessly, just like water.”

The concept device features port and button-free design, likely containing touch sensors for power, volume control and other functions and powered through wireless charging. Gadgets 360 reveals that Xiaomi has “moved the status bar to the right edge giving a cleaner look to the front portion of the display. The selfie camera seems to have been placed under the screen”.

And while the company has only shared image and video renders, The Verge reports that this phone does actually exist and has been used by representatives from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Introduces Next-Gen Wireless Charging Tech

Xiaomi has introduced its new 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology. The company says that this is a major leap forward from its 30W Wireless Charging Technology introduced last year.

This next-gen solution is capable of filling a 4,000 mAh battery to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes. For comparison, 30W Mi Wireless Charging Technology from 2019 was capable of charging a similar battery to 50% in about 25 minutes, and 100% in just over an hour.

