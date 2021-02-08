MultiChoice Launches New Local Offering in Uganda

MultiChoice has announced the launch of Pearl Magic Prime, a new channel that tells stories by Ugandans for Ugandans.

The launch of Pearl Magic Prime is the first step in MCG’s rollout of its African local channel and content slate for 2021. Two additional local channels are set to launch later this year, as well as many more local productions over the coming months.

“Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before,” says Hassan Saleh, MD of MultiChoice Uganda.

“Africa has shown us that it has a huge appetite for African stories, produced in Africa. That is why our strategy of developing local content with local interest has proven so successful. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting further with our audiences.”

With access to 20.1m households in 50 countries across the continent, Multichoice continues to believe that Africa exceeds the potential of any other region in the world.

“Our mandate as a channel is to provide our viewers with thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ugandan cultural nuances. We cannot wait for audiences to experience this new addition to our stable,” says Channel Director, Timothy Okwaro.

“MCG has evolved as the largest local content creator on the continent by investing in local stories that resonate with our audiences. We will continue to work with established and upcoming local producers to deliver world-class content whilst fulfilling our commitment to developing the entertainment industry and economy of the region.”

