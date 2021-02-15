Microsoft, Stanbic and Kenyan Government Join forces to Impart Digital Skills

Microsoft Kenya, Stanbic Kenya Foundation and the Kenyan Government have partnered to impart digital skills to 50,000 entrepreneurs. According to TechWeez, this move will see private sector players “address a digital skills gap within the market” through digital learning and skilling initiative.

“The digital landscape is transforming rapidly, and Kenya must adapt to the new changes to keep the citizens employable. The Kenya Government believes technology will play a key role in transforming the economy and creating employment,” says CS for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Betty Maina.

“In this regard, we welcome the private sector in supporting the government’s efforts to advance our digital strategy, particularly with regards to Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development. This partnership between the Ministry, Stanbic Bank Kenya and Microsoft will go along in enhancing the government’s investments in the capacity building and adoption of digital technologies which will give the country a competitive advantage.”

This partnership is expected to focus on individuals who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Microsoft, equipping citizens with adequate resources and technology so that they are able to upskill and reskill has always been at the centre of our work. Particularly in the current landscape, securing partnerships with likeminded organizations such as Stanbic Bank Foundation and the Ministry makes complete sense if we are to reach and scale for maximum impact and successfully curb the impact of the pandemic,” says Kendi Nderitu, Country Manager at Microsoft Kenya.

“Addressing the growing skills gap within Kenya through both short- and longer-term initiatives such as this will continue ensuring that youth within the region are able to gain employment and address socio-economic issues at a grassroots level.”

Edited by Jenna Delport