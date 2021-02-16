OPPO Reno 5 Series to Launch in Kenya

By
Jenna Delport
-
Image sourced from Times of India

OPPO has revealed that the Reno 5 series will launch in Kenya on 22 February – this range of smartphones includes the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. The devices are equipped with impressive camera array’s, Gorilla Glass displays and Qualcomm/Mediatek chipsets.

Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5’s key specifications:

BODY Dimensions 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~387 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6
Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
GPU Adreno 640
MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
13 MP, f/3.0, 130mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS; video rec. only with main camera
SELFIE CAMERA Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY Type Li-Po 4065 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 20W
VOOC
MISC Colors Ocean Green, Jet Black
Models CPH1921

 

Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5 Pro’s key specifications:


BODY Dimensions 159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.29 x 2.88 x 0.30 in)
Weight 173 g (6.10 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
Size 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G77 MC9
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERA Quad 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR
SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY Type Li-Po 4350 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 65W
Reverse charging
SuperVOOC 2.0
MISC Colors Astral Blue, Starry Black, Starry Dream, Star Wish Red
Models PDSM00, PDST00, CPH2201

 

Edited by Jenna Delport
Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR