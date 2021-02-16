OPPO Reno 5 Series to Launch in Kenya

OPPO has revealed that the Reno 5 series will launch in Kenya on 22 February – this range of smartphones includes the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. The devices are equipped with impressive camera array’s, Gorilla Glass displays and Qualcomm/Mediatek chipsets.

Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5’s key specifications:

BODY Dimensions 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.37 in) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type AMOLED Size 6.6 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~387 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6

PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6 Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) GPU Adreno 640

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

13 MP, f/3.0, 130mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS; video rec. only with main camera

SELFIE CAMERA Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4065 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 20W

VOOC

MISC Colors Ocean Green, Jet Black Models CPH1921

Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5 Pro’s key specifications:

BODY Dimensions 159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.29 x 2.88 x 0.30 in) Weight 173 g (6.10 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Size 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PLATFORM OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G77 MC9

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4350 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 65W

Reverse charging

SuperVOOC 2.0

MISC Colors Astral Blue, Starry Black, Starry Dream, Star Wish Red Models PDSM00, PDST00, CPH2201

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter