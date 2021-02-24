LinkedIn Up After Mobile and Desktop Outage

LinkedIn users around the world have reported outages on mobile and desktop that saw API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly across the platform. The career networking site says the outage mostly affected North America and Europe.

“We are currently experiencing an issue across the platform that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution,” reads LinkedIn’s status page.

“We know some members are experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them”

As of the time of publishing, LinkedIn has announced that everything is operating as normal.

Pardon the interruption everyone. We're back on track now. Unconfirmed reports indicate it might have been Agatha all along. 🎶 — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) February 23, 2021

Microsoft has announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year.

The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanded access to digital skills is an important step in accelerating economic recovery, especially for the people hardest hit by job losses.

This initiative, detailed on the Official Microsoft Blog, includes immediate steps to help those looking to reskill and pursue an in-demand job and brings together every part of the company, combining existing and new resources from LinkedIn, GitHub and Microsoft.

Microsoft says that this is a comprehensive technology initiative that will build on data and digital technology. It starts with data on jobs and skills from the LinkedIn Economic Graph.

It provides free access to content in LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn and the GitHub Learning Lab, and couples those with Microsoft Certifications and LinkedIn job-seeking tools.

Edited by Jenna Delport