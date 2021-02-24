LG Initiates Global Rollout of 2021 OLED TVs

LG has initiated the global rollout of its 2021 TV lineup including OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. The collection is set to offer a wide range of screen sizes from the most compact 43 inches to a new-to-market 83 inches and a mesmerizing 88 inches.

LG’s series Z1, G1, C1, B1 and A1 boast self-lit panels that produce ultra-sharp, ultra-realistic picture quality and smooth, natural motion, as well as strikingly slim designs that complement any décor.

All models in the G1 range feature the new OLED evo technology, the next step in the evolution of OLED TVs that delivers better luminosity for higher brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism.

The C1 series, LG’s most popular OLED TV range, offers the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces, starting with the space-friendly 48-inch all the way up to the expansive 83-inch.

LG QNED Mini LED TV sets a new standard for the LCD TV category, enabling users to enjoy excellent HDR image quality and a far more immersive viewing experience, thanks to the combined power of the new NanoCell Plus technology and quantum dot to deliver improved red and green while the blue wavelength is emitted from the LED.

A selection of the 2021 LG TV lineup will support the advanced HDMI 2.1 feature, enhanced audio return channel (eARC), which simplifies the process of connecting the TV to a sound system while also optimizing the audio.

Also supported is automatic low latency mode (ALLM), which delivers seamless gaming and lag-free viewing. Select LG TV models support a variety of other HDMI 2.1 features as well.

The user experience offered by LG’s newest TVs is now more convenient than ever thanks to webOS 6.0, the latest version of the company’s intuitive smart TV platform. Revamped and refined for 2021, the new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery with finely-tuned personalized recommendations.

Select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the second quarter continuing throughout the year with specific dates and lineups announced locally.

Edited by Jenna Delport