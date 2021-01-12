TT100 Awards Interview: PRD Logical Solutions

In 2011, Portia Mavhungu, Managing Director at PRD Logical Solutions, broke her pelvis, leaving her wheelchair-bound for seven months. For the first time, she really understood the difficulties that disabled people face every day. This realisation inspired her to pioneer programmes and solutions that would assist those facing the same challenges that she did.

n 2015, Mavhungu received funding from the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), which allowed her to further develop a newly-formed company, PRD Logical Solutions.

Mavhungu explains that her company plays an integral part in everyday lives – by finding challenges and solving issues with innovative ideas that are affordable and available to every economic class and allowing everyone an equal a chance to face simple daily challenges without struggling.

What is the core focus of your business?

PRD logical solutions is a social innovation company that focuses on innovation for persons living with a disability.





What have been the company’s biggest highlights for 2020?

To complete our prototypes for testing so that we can be market-ready in 2021

Could you tell us about your future plans and upcoming programs?

We looking forward to launching the product in 2021 and we currently apart of the SAB Foundation for disabilities finalists 2020

Why are programs like the TT100 beneficial to enterprises?

It allows entrepreneurs not only to be recognized by their required markets but also allows us to decide to enhance our knowledge through such leadership institutions.

How has winning the award impacted your business?

It allowed us to receive positive governmental feedback.

What advice would you give to future leaders who are starting out within the same industry?

There is no such thing as a stupid idea. If you wish to make a change ignore the negative and focus on your passion because that is your calling to make the world a better place.

Staff writer