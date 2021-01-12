Sony Launches the New Bravia XR 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED TVs

Sony has unveiled the new Bravia XR televisions, including the Master Series Z9J 8K LED and A90J OLED as well as the A80J OLED, X95J and X90J 4K LED televisions.

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the Bravia TV’s use a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI, designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear.

Cognitive Processor XR can also analyse sound position in the signal so the sound matches precisely with what’s on the screen. In addition, it upconverts any sound to 3D surround sound, to deliver supreme realism with an immersive soundscape. It learns, analyses and understands unprecedented amounts of data and intelligently optimises every pixel, frame and scene for the most lifelike picture and sound Sony has ever delivered.

Key Bravia XR Lineup Highlights:





Google TV: This lineup introduces Google TV, a brand-new entertainment experience that brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from apps. Easily find something to watch with personalised recommendations and bookmark shows and movies to a single Watchlist to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search.

HDMI 2.1 Compatibility: All Bravia XR TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), supporting higher resolutions and frame rates ideal for next-generation gaming.

Sound-from-Picture Reality : In addition to best-in-class picture quality, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience.

Hands-Free Voice Function: With hands-free voice control built into Sony's Google TVs, users can set aside the remote and just use their voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and smart home devices. Try saying "Hey Google, turn on the TV" or "Hey Google, what should I watch?".

Smart Speaker Compatibility: With Google Assistant-enabled devices, users may cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Nest speakers or change the channel or volume with Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Delivering the Creator's Intent: The new models will continue to deliver the creator's intent with Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter