Top 10 Suspicious Email Subject Lines

Phishing emails related to working from home are on the rise, according to the latest report from KnowBe4. Social media messages are another area of concern when it comes to phishing, and LinkedIn phishing messages dominate as the top social media email subject to watch out for, holding the number one spot at 47%.

“It’s no surprise that phishing attacks related to working from home are increasing given that many countries around the world have seen their employees working from home offices for nearly a year now,” says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4.

“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down. The bad guys deploy manipulative attacks intended to strike certain emotions to cause end-users to skip critical thinking and go straight for that detrimental click.”

In Q4 2020, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organization also reviewed ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious.

Top 10 General Email Subjects:

Password Check Required Immediately

Touch base on meeting next week

Vacation Policy Update

COVID-19 Remote Work Policy Update

Important: Dress Code Changes

Scheduled Server Maintenance — No Internet Access

De-activation of [[email]] in process

Please review the leave law requirements

You have been added to a team in Microsoft Teams

Company Policy Notification: COVID-19 – Test & Trace Guidelines

Edited by Jenna Delport