Telkom Takes on Samsung’s New S21 Range

Telkom has revealed that Telkom Mobile and Telkom Business customers can pre-order the new Samsung S21 range; which includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21 series is the latest flagship offering in devices by Samsung and boasts state-of-the-art innovation and head-turning and iconic design including a pro-grade camera and advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.

Galaxy S21 also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor privacy, allowing users to remove location metadata from photos before sharing. What’s more, a new feature has been added that allows users to also control who gets access to the content they send, and how long it’s available.

Telkom will make the S Series available on FreeMe 1.5GB, 3GB, 6GB, 11.5GB, 28GB and Unlimited packages for both prepaid and post-paid subscribers. In-store sales will start from 5 February 2021.

Telkom Partners with YahClick to Expand Access to Satellite Connectivity

Telkom Consumer and YahClick have signed an agreement which enables individual and business consumers to make “high-quality” voice calls and access broadband data packages from anywhere in South Africa using only a satellite connection.

For Phase 1, Telkom will commence with migrating a number of identified consumer customers first and launch to new customers in early 2021. This is expected to significantly expand access to affordable connectivity in rural areas nationally without access to fibre.

YahClick Satellite Services will deliver the Telkom data and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) packages through its Satellite Platforms, using Hughes Gateway and Ground Segment technology.

The new satellite offering is said to be a game-changer for any business or government services in rural areas which will soon be able to connect using Telkom’s satellite packages.

YahClick CEO Farhad Khan says the agreement with Telkom “expands high-quality digital inclusion across South Africa and will really help communities to overcome communication barriers caused by the lack of connectivity.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter