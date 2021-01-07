Siemon Appoints New President and CEO

Siemon has appointed Henry Siemon as the company’s new President and CEO, effective January 2021. Carl Siemon, who has served as President and CEO since 1982, will continue to serve on the board of directors and will work with Henry and the leadership team as a strategic advisor.

Since joining Siemon in 2017, Henry has served as global director of supply chain focused on initiatives to improve the company’s operational capabilities across the 150 countries Siemon serves today.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree with a focus on Economics from the University of Richmond and later earned his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Prior to joining Siemon, Henry worked for Apple Inc. where he joined the global supply chain strategy team before leading reseller operations teams for various products. Before Apple, Henry worked for Deloitte Consulting, advising clients on organisational and operations strategy.

“I am pleased and proud to welcome Henry as Siemon’s next President. We are fortunate to have a fifth-generation Siemon family member willing and able to chart a clear course and steer the company into the future,” says Carl Siemon.





“I know that the commitment to quality and innovation which has come to represent the Siemon brand will be embraced and advanced by Henry. Having seen Henry in action under fire this year creatively solving problems caused by the global pandemic has validated the soundness of the succession planning decision our board made two years ago”, he explained. “The company will be in good hands, and I look forward to going where Henry leads us.”

