LG to Introduce its First-Ever QNED Mini LED TV

LG is set to introduce its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at the all virtual CES 2021 event. This year’s lineup includes 10 new 4K and 8K models covering a wide range of large screen sizes up to 86 inches.

These new TVs are expected to represent a giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality. Thanks to quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source, brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions.

With OLED at the pinnacle of LG’s TV offerings with its self-lit pixels and independent dimming control, the arrival of LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs offer a compelling option for consumers.

Thanks to a new panel structure enhanced by LG’s advanced Mini LED backlighting, these TVs deliver an immersive viewing experience in the LCD space.





The Mini LED backlighting comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in excellent HDR image quality with outstanding contrast and blacks, a wide colour gamut and incredible colour accuracy.

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice,” says Nam Ho-jun, senior VP of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speaks to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter