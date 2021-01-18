Showmax Introduces 2 New Pop-up Channels

Showmax subscribers in South Africa are now able to live stream kykNET and Mzansi Magic 24/7 with the launch of two pop-up channels.

“We’re always looking at ways of making the Showmax experience better for our customers,” says MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle.

“During last year’s lockdown, we gave subscribers access to live news channels. Now, following this month’s Presidential address, South Africans will continue to spend more time at home, and so, once again, we’d like to make sure our customers have something extra.”

The Mzansi Magic live stream is available exclusively in South Africa while kykNET is also available in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.





The live streams will be available on all Showmax plans including Showmax, Showmax mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro mobile. Showmax and Showmax Pro – which includes live sport from SuperSport including all Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches – are available as standalone streaming services to anyone with an internet connection and the right device, such as phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops, from only R49 per month.

Showmax’s mobile plans give full access to all the content on Showmax or Showmax Pro for half the price and the Showmax mobile app includes data-saving settings that limit data usage to less than 100MB per hour.

The Mzansi Magic and kykNET pop-up live streams will be available until 31 March 2021.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter