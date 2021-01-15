Samsung Unveils the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S21 range of smartphones – the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – at the Unpacked 2021 event.
The new flagship series debuts an iconic design, epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. Here’s a closer look at each of the new devices.
Galaxy S21
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.2-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|5G
|Durability
|IP68
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Galaxy S21+
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|5G
|Durability
|IP68
|Battery
|4,800mAh
Galaxy S21 Ultra
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.8-inch 1,440 x 3,200 OLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD
|Rear camera
|108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
|Front camera
|40MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|5G
|Durability
|IP68
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Pricing and Availability
Galaxy S21 for R17,999 in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White or Phantom Pink
Galaxy S21+ for R21,499 in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black or Phantom Violet
Galaxy S21 Ultra for R27,999 in Phantom Silver or Phantom Black
