Samsung Unveils the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

By
Jenna Delport
-
42
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S21 range of smartphones – the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – at the Unpacked 2021 event.
“We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.
“We also recognize the importance of choice, especially now, and that’s why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs.”
The new flagship series debuts an iconic design, epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. Here’s a closer look at each of the new devices.
Galaxy S21
OS Android 11
Display 6.2-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 120Hz
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 10MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Cellular 5G
Durability IP68
Battery 4,000mAh
Galaxy S21+
OS Android 11
Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 120Hz
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 10MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Cellular 5G
Durability IP68
Battery 4,800mAh
Galaxy S21 Ultra
OS Android 11
Display 6.8-inch 1,440 x 3,200 OLED 120Hz
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD
Rear camera 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
Front camera 40MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Cellular 5G
Durability IP68
Battery 5,000mAh

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy S21 for R17,999 in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White or Phantom Pink
Galaxy S21+ for R21,499 in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black or Phantom Violet
Galaxy S21 Ultra for R27,999 in Phantom Silver or Phantom Black

Edited by Jenna Delport
Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR