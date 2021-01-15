Samsung Unveils the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S21 range of smartphones – the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – at the Unpacked 2021 event.

“We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We also recognize the importance of choice, especially now, and that’s why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs.”

The new flagship series debuts an iconic design, epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. Here’s a closer look at each of the new devices.

Galaxy S21

OS Android 11 Display 6.2-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 120Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular 5G Durability IP68 Battery 4,000mAh

Galaxy S21+

OS Android 11 Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 120Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular 5G Durability IP68 Battery 4,800mAh

Galaxy S21 Ultra

OS Android 11 Display 6.8-inch 1,440 x 3,200 OLED 120Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD Rear camera 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Front camera 40MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular 5G Durability IP68 Battery 5,000mAh

Pricing and Availability Galaxy S21 for R17,999 in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White or Phantom Pink

Galaxy S21+ for R21,499 in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black or Phantom Violet

Galaxy S21 Ultra for R27,999 in Phantom Silver or Phantom Black

