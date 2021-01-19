Eskom to Implement 2 Hour Loadshedding

Eskom has revealed that it will reduce load-shedding to two-hour events, instead of the four-hour blackouts, in parts of Gauteng and North West Province.

In an official statement, the power utility says that “Gauteng and some parts of the North West Operating Unit (OU) will from Tuesday 19 January 2020, implement load-shedding for two hours in all its areas of supply.”

“The move from four to two hours of load-shedding is aimed at addressing the unintended consequences that come with the longer supply interruptions, particularly during the resurgence of COVID-19. Electricity users are advised to always check with their supplier should load-shedding exceed the two hours.”





Here is a closer look at the affected areas:

Eskom Gauteng:

Joburg Zone: Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Midrand, Randburg, Sandton, and Soweto.

Vaal Zone: Orange Farm, Sebokeng, and Sharpeville.

Gauteng local municipality:

Merafong

Mogale City

Randfontein

Eskom North West OU:

Klerksdorp, Mmabatho, and Vryburg.

Eskom goes on to say that the implementation of load shedding is vital to protecting South Africa’s “vulnerable” power supply system.

However, TechCentral revealed that “most parts of South Africa experience load shedding in two-hour blocks, rather than the four-hour blocks (plus up to 30 minutes in restoration time) implemented in Johannesburg” – something that could prove detrimental to businesses in Gauteng.

Edited by Jenna Delport