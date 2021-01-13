Cell C has Started to Migrate Subscribers off its Network

Cell C has started migrating its customers to MTN’s cellphone tower infrastructure while it prepares to decommission its own towers.

“Our strategic vision is to differentiate ourselves by focusing on innovative products and services without being owners of capital-intensive infrastructure. This creates more flexibility and capacity to deliver the right quality of service to our current and future customers,” says Cell C CEO, Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

“Cell C is pioneering the evolution of the MNO space in South Africa by becoming a significant wholesale buyer of network capacity and infrastructure services. It is a win-win as the individual operators deliver segmental expertise to the benefit of everyone in the industry.”

In response to a vastly changed business environment, the adoption of the network roaming model is expected to promote more resourceful use of the telecommunications infrastructure capacity in the country, improve the overall network connectivity and provide Cell C customers with a better customer experience.





It supports the policy goals of avoiding network duplication and the burden on the environment as the shared infrastructure drives efficiencies through a more viable, flexible and agile model.

“We are moving closer to our vision that offers customers quality network access and makes Cell C a customer-first service provider, enhancing lives and providing digital solutions on a scalable quality telco platform.

“Operationally the business is getting stronger, and a successful recapitalisation will secure the long-term sustainability of Cell C,” concludes Craigie Stevenson.

