Acer Unveils Two New Convertible Chromebooks

Acer has unveiled two new convertible Chromebooks – the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) and Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T). These devices feature the latest Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron processors and durable designs.

“Whether learning from home or in a classroom setting, students need a reliable Chromebook that will keep them connected and ready to engage,” says James Lin, GM of Notebooks and IT Products Business at Acer Inc.

“The new Acer Chromebooks provide the consistent performance, connectivity and durability features students need to help them succeed in their education.”

Antimicrobial Displays in Two Different Sizes

The new Chromebooks both feature an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touch display. It is scratch-resistant and ideal for students who share it in different environments throughout the day.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has a compact form factor and an 11.6-inch HD IPS display in a 16:9 format. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a 3:2 aspect ratio HD+ IPS display that provides 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide display.

Durability Features

Both the new Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Acer Chromebook Spin 511 have been made to be durable. The military standard (MIL-STD 810H)-tested, impact-resistant body stands up to daily wear and tear.

Performance-Minded and Convertible

Powered by the latest generation Intel N4500 and N5100 Processors, both of the new Acer have the capability to handle multiple tabs and demanding apps at once with a long battery life of up to 10 hours.

The new Acer Chromebooks both have 360-degree hinges that make four different usage modes possible. Plus, they have up to an 8MP MIPI world-facing camera and an 88-degree wide-field-of-view HDR webcam for online classes and chats. For privacy, the device includes a physical shutter that can be closed at any time.

The new Acer Chromebooks will be available with up to 64GB eMMC storage and up to 8GB RAM.

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) will be available in April starting at $429.99.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T) will be available in April starting at $399.99.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter