4 Tips to Surviving Load Shedding

Eskom announced that load shedding is expected to continue as power demand exceeds supply and more downtime is needed for overdue maintenance of the system.

It is estimated that load shedding could have cost South Africa as much as R338 billion over the past 10 years, according to a report from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This includes loss of production, where most businesses use electricity for machinery, technology and light to complete the day’s work.

A challenge that businesses are facing today is a large portion of their workforce is working remotely due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations. However, to remain productive they need to access data, from alternative locations, creating an “always-on” environment, even during load shedding.

To ensure businesses remain "always-on", here are four tips and tricks to ensure your business remains productive during rolling blackouts.





Invest in the right equipment

UPS are powerful units that can be plugged directly into your devices and electrical systems. UPS are suitable for industries, offices and homes that need a constant power supply and cannot afford to switch off their appliances.

Another option that will minimize the effects of load shedding are inverters. An inverter’s role is not to provide power — but to convert power to compatible forms. Since the time an inverter takes to restore power is not as fast as a UPS system, they are good for homes and industries where data loss is not an issue.

Be smart with your electronics

It is vital to turn off all electronics and unplug devices from wall sockets. Equipment can be damaged by sudden power surges so protect your devices by waiting until the power has been restored BEFORE you switch the plugs back on.

The list of items that could be affected includes cell phones, laptops, desktop computers, servers and LCD screens, all of which could be badly damaged when the power comes back on due to a spike in electricity flow. It is advisable to install surge protection equipment on sensitive electronic devices to avoid unwanted damage.

Plan for offline work

Shift between the load shedding stages has made it almost impossible for businesses to plan ahead and ultimately affecting their productivity. However, it is vital to monitor your load shedding schedule regularly, so you have enough time to prepare for the expected.

Before load shedding kicks in, begin saving your work regularly in case of the unexpected power outages. By charging your equipment (laptops, smartphones and tablets) beforehand, it may be possible to outlast the load shedding slot. Ensure power banks are full to ensure you can keep the lights on during blackouts.

Long-term planning

There are some bigger ways to reduce a home’s electricity consumption and should be considered as part of a longer-term investment and cost-saving exercise. This includes installing solar panels and switching out electricity-run stoves and ovens for gas.

As back up or moving to an off-grid style solution, with the inclusion of a solar power storage unit and photovoltaic system, valuable solar electricity can be stored and used during times of load shedding. Depending on how many appliances you use, they should give you three to four hours.

By Mathew Hall, Product Director at Rectron

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter