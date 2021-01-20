Acer Debuts New TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop

Acer has debuted the new TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) convertible laptop with military-grade durability. The touchscreen device features a Full HD webcam and blazing-fast Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Efficient, Durable Performance

The TravelMate Spin B3 is powered by the latest Intel Pentium Silver processors and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. With military-grade durability and a shock absorbent bumper, the device can withstand up to 60 kg (132.28 lbs) of downward force and has increased resistance to daily wear and tear.

Mechanically anchored keys further enhance the laptop’s sturdiness: each key features small plastic wings that will catch on the chassis when pulled, helping to protect the keyboard from restless fingers.

Antimicrobial Features

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3’s touch display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass that has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms.

Collaboration, Connection and Connectivity

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3’s convertible design facilitates collaborative work. The device can also be placed into tent mode, in which the keyboard props up and balances the display, letting users save desk space while watching videos or participating in online lectures.

An optional Wacom AES pen and 5 MP HDR front-facing camera further enhance the device’s versatility.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) will be available in April starting at $329.99.

