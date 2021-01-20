Citrix to Acquire Wrike in $2.25 Billion Cash Deal

Citrix has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wrike for $2.25 billion in cash. This deal is expected to Citrix’s digital work platform and Wrike’s work management solution, which streamlines collaboration and work execution.

The addition of Wrike’s cloud-delivered capabilities is also expected to accelerate Citrix’s business model transition to the cloud and strategy to become a complete SaaS-based work platform addressing the needs of various functional groups within the enterprise.

The combined company will offer customers an enhanced value proposition through complementary solutions, unlocking new revenue opportunities both within existing installed customer bases and new lines of business buying centres, including marketing, professional services, and HR.

Together, Citrix and Wrike will serve over 400,000 customers across 140 countries. In addition, upon closing, Wrike will gain access to Citrix’s robust ecosystem of partners, creating new opportunities within the ecosystem to drive additional value for customers.

“Work today is happening everywhere – at home, in the office and on the road. We believe that in the future, success will go to those companies that can support flexible and hybrid work models and provide a consistent, secure and efficient experience that removes the complexity and noise from work so employees can focus and perform at their best, wherever they happen to be,” said David Henshall, president and CEO at Citrix.

“Together, Citrix and Wrike will deliver the solutions needed to power a cloud-delivered digital workspace experience that enables teams to securely access the resources and tools they need to collaborate and get work done in the most efficient and effective way possible across any channel, device or location.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter