4 Keys to Successful Remote Management

Running a successful company is difficult even under the best of circumstances. Unfortunately, the past nine months have been far from ideal. Indeed, many business leaders have been forced to adopt a remote office setup to ensure the safety of their staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one can imagine, managing a team from a remote location is typically a daunting task –– to say the least. The good news is that it is possible to lead effectively despite these less-than-ideal conditions. To that end, here are four keys to successful remote management:

Communication

Obvious? Yes. Important? Absolutely. While communicating with your team might prove more difficult in a remote setup than in a traditional office environment, it’s nevertheless vital for business leaders to regularly connect with their team members.





Just checking in on your staff on a consistent basis will ensure that you’re always up-to-date on key projects and developments. Plus, it’ll help you identify any problems your team members might be experiencing.

Perhaps one of your copywriters is struggling with a tough assignment. Or maybe your marketing manager needs to take a leave of absence to undergo bunion surgery. Regardless of the issue, the only way to stay ahead of problems in the workplace is to talk with your employees all the time.

Innovation

While some people can immediately adapt to a remote workplace, others may struggle to perform at their best while working from home. As such, business leaders need to be willing and able to try out new tactics and new technologies to support their employees.

Zoom meetings, digital task lists, automated email reminders, organizational software –– all of these features can make a big difference for your team. So don’t be afraid to shake things up and to try out new tools and resources.

Persistence

Any time a business undergoes a big transition, growing pains are to be expected. Though it may not be ideal, business leaders must be willing to follow up with remote team members to ensure everyone stays on the same page. A little extra effort can prevent some big mistakes from occurring.

Trust

Remote leaders can’t micromanage their team –– period. Instead, the best remote managers learn to inspire their team from afar and to trust them to carry out their work.

Managing a big project will require remote leaders to collaborate with their staff, and the only way your business will achieve its full potential is to trust your team members to deliver the goods.

Taking a step back can be difficult for some hands-on managers, but it’s essential to running a smooth remote operation. And of course, it underscores the importance of making quality hires and fostering a positive company culture in the first place.

Staff writer