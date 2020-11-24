Working from home with Yealink

A year ago, nobody would have imagined that working from home and the home office would be such a topical subject, but the last few months have caused us to rethink and re-evaluate how our businesses are run and what is essential. What has become very clear, is that businesses need to continue being operational and efficient with a substantial percentage of the workforce offsite. Even with the relaxing of lockdown restrictions, many employees continue to work from home. Thus, a clear and concise work from home strategy is vital.

Effective communication is key to this work from home strategy. Cloud hosted PABX solutions (such as 3CX) are on the rise, while Microsoft Teams is ideally suited to enabling collaboration amongst colleagues and business partners. Getting the full value of these solutions is fundamental to a sustainable work from home strategy, and this is where Yealink’s work from home products can really benefit your business.

Working from home typically means that a large amount of time is spent on voice and video calls. In fact, web meeting usage has increased more than 300% since the start of the year. Headsets play a critical role in maximising productivity and ensuring that workers are communicating professionally while not sacrificing productivity. The Yealink UH36 USB headsets were launched earlier this year, just as the headset market boom set in. Not only are the Yealink headsets certified and fully integrated with Microsoft Teams, but they also have a 3.5mm jack for use with most mobile phone brands, should you be using a mobile application as your preferred softphone client. The Yealink headsets offer unparalleled audio and voice quality, with dynamic equalisation which adapts to the audio stream (ideal for switching between voice and music) and noise suppression to cancel out that pesky background interference.

For personal voice conferencing, the Yealink Bluetooth Speakerphones are a must have. The built-in Bluetooth will connect directly to your Bluetooth enabled mobile phone or laptop, creating a mini conferencing solution for your home office or huddle room. The Yealink CP700 makes use of two omni-directional microphones, while the Yealink CP900 has a 6-microphone beamforming array, for every meeting space requirement. The Lithium Polymer battery with extended battery life ensures you are never left wanting, even in the event of a power outage. Support for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, as well as other leading softphone and virtual meeting services, means you will only need a single device for any service you choose.





Cloud based PABX solutions make setting up a home office increasingly simple and eliminate the need for complicated VPN solutions to have access to the company PABX and getting your extension in your home office. The choice of handset for your home office is also crucially important for convenience and practicality. The Yealink DECT phone series provides an ideal solution, allowing you to move freely in your space without compromising on voice quality.

Video conferencing between colleagues working from home and those in the office is essential for collaboration. Yealink has a solution for every situation, whether you are using standard (H.323 or SIP) video conferencing, Teams or Zoom. For personal video conferencing, such as individuals working or executives calling from their office, the Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone cannot be matched. With an 8-inch colour touch screen, 2 mega-pixel camera and running on an Android based operating system, the Yealink VP59 is your all-in-one VC solution.

For boardroom solutions, Yealink has a range of video conferencing products to meet any requirement. The MVC range has been specifically developed with Microsoft Teams in mind and is fully interoperable. For your Zoom Rooms solutions, Yealink offers the ZVC range. Both variations provide an all-in-one solution, with a mini-PC to run your platform of choice. The Yealink video conferencing product range has a solution for any size boardroom, from medium to extra-large, including multiple cameras and microphones.

With no end in sight, today is the time to finalise your work from home strategy. Let Yealink help you in enabling your workforce.

Staff Writer