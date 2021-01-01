$1 Million for African Students to Start their British Studies Online – Apply Today with Unicaf

Tuition fees have burdened many young people financially and pushed others to abandon their dreams as the high cost was discouraging. Without a doubt, a scholarship is one way to earn a degree and start your career debt-free.

Many talented but disadvantaged students get to study in western universities with great financial support. However, this is not a privilege just for the ones who study abroad.

Unicaf is offering generous scholarships to eligible students for online programmes, receiving the same education through distance learning. Find out if your eligible here.

Education is “online”, are you?

In the past international students with scholarships attended lessons onsite, living behind everything and everyone they cared about to pursue a better life. Returning home seemed impossible as they could grow professionally elsewhere.

Nowadays, higher education has become more accessible through e-learning. Technology is allowing us to invest more in ourselves without sacrificing what we love and value. Therefore, qualified students do not have to migrate, as they can build a career and a better future in their home countries.

Many successful graduates empower local societies by applying the understanding and skills they gain from their Master’s degrees.

Success story

Unicaf family has many members that their success stories are true inspirations. Students whose willpower and thirst for knowledge has helped them overcome tough obstacles and complete their degrees. Receiving a Unicaf scholarship was their “breakthrough”, a motivation to keep them on their feet and appreciate their studies even more.

As a result, they earned the trust of many well-established institutions as part of their teams, became entrepreneurs, associates, leaders, educators and many more. Start your success story with a scholarship, explore here the online accredited Master’s offered by UK universities.

Staff writer