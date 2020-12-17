Why it Pays to Invest in a Customer Acquisition Partner

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns rapidly changed the everyday consumers’ life — forcing companies across the world to rethink the ways in which they generate leads and onboard new customers.

In fact, a survey showed that 68% of organisations faced considerable challenges in this regard — marking one of the toughest times to reach a fresh audience. This, of course, has become a critical step to the survival of any organisation — albeit a costly one.

Instead of relying on outdated and traditional strategies, an increasing number of businesses have opted to invest in a customer acquisition partner — a strategic partner that can persuade your prospects to purchase your products or services, thanks to their specialized knowledge and reach.

This move gives organisations the ability to focus on adapting to the new normal, while a trusted partner leverages unparalleled lead generation capabilities to expand your customer base.





At IT News Africa, we have the capacity to provide a comprehensive customer acquisition and lead generation solution that is closely aligned to your sales and marketing plans. Our mission is to help you expand your market share while ensuring that operations remain as efficient as possible.

Thanks to our African database of 20,000+ IT decision-makers and professionals, we can provide you with a platform to grow your technology business across the continent.

Whether you are looking for telesales services, a customer survey solution, a tailored webinar or in-person event, or want to up-sell to existing customers, we can design a solution to meet your exact requirements.

For more information, contact us HERE.

Staff Writer