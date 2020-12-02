Sony Launches the FX6 Full-frame Camera in Africa

Sony Africa has officially introduced the FX6 (model ILME-FX6V) camera, the latest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line.

“The new FX6 is the latest example of Sony’s drive to continuously push the boundaries of imaging technology based on the needs of our customers,” says Murat Gebeceli, Head of Digital Imaging at Sony MEA.

“With the advancement of our Cinema Line, we are dedicated to enabling the extraordinary skills and talent of today’s content creators and cinematographers. The FX6 leverages technology from Sony’s industry-leading VENICE cinema camera and marries it with the best of Sony’s innovative Alpha mirrorless camera technology.”

The new camera features a 10.2 MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor that delivers a 15+ stop wide dynamic range with high sensitivity and low noise. FX6’s base sensitivity is ISO 800 with an enhanced sensitivity setting of ISO 12,800 – expandable to 409,600 – for shooting in low and very low light conditions.





It is capable of recording in XAVC All Intra 4:2:2 10-bit depth with stunning image quality in DCI 4K (4096 x 2160 – up to 60p), QFHD 4K (3840 x 2160 – up to 120p) and FHD (1920×1080 – up to 240p) for incredibly detailed slow motion.

When more convenient file sizes are needed, FX6 can record in XAVC Long GOP 4:2:0 8-bit QFHD 4K (3840 x 2160 – up to 120p6) and 4:2:2 10-bit FHD (1920×1080 – up to 240p). The FX6 also includes a BIONZ XR image processing engine, first used in the new Sony Alpha 7S III camera, providing up to four times faster processing performance compared to the FS5 II.

The camera offers advanced cinematic colour science including S-CinetoneTM for richer tonal reproduction right out of the box as well as S-Log3, S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut3

The FX6 offers Fast Hybrid AF by combining 627-point focal plane phase-detection AF with advanced Face Detection and Real-time Eye AF in high frame rates with continuous AF, allowing camera operators to effortlessly and precisely track fast-moving subjects in slow motion without losing focus.

Built with a durable magnesium alloy chassis, measuring just 4.6 inches x 6 inches x 4.5 inches (116 millimetres x 153 millimetres x 114 millimetres) and weighing just 1.96 pounds (0.89 kilograms), the FX6 has a compact and lightweight design.

The new camera includes a heat-dissipating structure to keep the camera’s components within their normal operating ranges to prevent overheating, even during extended recording times. FX6 also features a modular design allowing users to easily pair accessories, such as grips and viewfinders, or attach the camera to other mechanisms, such as gimbals and drones.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter