Apple Unveils Top 10 Best Apps of 2020

Jenna Delport
Apple has revealed its ‘Best of 2020’ app chart which ranks its most important apps of the year. According to the tech giant, these apps have proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected in 2020.
“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” says Apple Fellow, Phil Schiller.
“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”
Here are Apple’s Best of 2020 apps:
  1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  2. TikTok
  3. Disney+
  4. YouTube
  5. Instagram
  6. Facebook
  7. Snapchat
  8. Messenger
  9. Gmail – Email by Google
  10. Cash App

Apple Launches macOS Big Sur

Apple has officially introduced macOS Big Sur – the latest version of its desktop operating system. According to the tech giant, Big Sur comes with a beautiful redesign and is packed with new enhancements for key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, as well as new privacy features.

Here’s a closer look at all of Big Sur’s new enhancements:

Refreshed Design

Apple has redesigned the Control Center that is expected to make navigation easier while putting more controls at users’ fingertips.


“The all-new Control Center gives users quick access to controls for Do Not Disturb, displays, keyboard brightness, and more, right from the menu bar. Users can see more relevant information at a glance in the updated Notification Center, including interactive notifications and redesigned widgets.”

Safari

This marks Apple’s biggest update to Safari since it launched in 2003 – with a boost in performance, efficiency, customization options and enhanced privacy features.

“Safari offers an even more personal experience while browsing the web, including a new customizable start page where users can add a personal background image, Reading List, iCloud Tabs, and more.”

“With built-in translation, Safari can detect and translate entire web pages from seven languages, and new Safari extensions are easily discoverable for download through the Mac App Store with categories including editorial spotlights and top charts.”

Messages

Apple has revealed that Messages on mac now offers new tools to help users manage their favourite group conversations and fun, engaging ways to express themselves.

“Users can pin conversations to the top of their Messages list for fast access, and search has been completely redesigned to help users quickly find links, photos, and matching terms. Messages for Mac also works seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, so conversations stay in sync.”

Maps

Maps has been entirely redesigned and to bring new features for exploring the world on the Mac.

“Users can discover places to visit and things to do with Guides from brands they trust, as well as create custom guides of favourite restaurants, parks, and vacation ideas to share with friends and family.”

