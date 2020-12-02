Apple Unveils Top 10 Best Apps of 2020

Apple has revealed its ‘Best of 2020’ app chart which ranks its most important apps of the year. According to the tech giant, these apps have proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected in 2020.

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” says Apple Fellow, Phil Schiller.

“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

Here are Apple’s Best of 2020 apps:

ZOOM Cloud Meetings TikTok Disney+ YouTube Instagram Facebook Snapchat Messenger Gmail – Email by Google Cash App

Apple Launches macOS Big Sur

Apple has officially introduced macOS Big Sur – the latest version of its desktop operating system. According to the tech giant, Big Sur comes with a beautiful redesign and is packed with new enhancements for key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, as well as new privacy features. Here’s a closer look at all of Big Sur’s new enhancements: Refreshed Design Apple has redesigned the Control Center that is expected to make navigation easier while putting more controls at users’ fingertips.

