Citrix Appoints New Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa

Citrix has appointed Matthew McKay as its new Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. With over 22 years of experience within the IT and telecommunication industry, McKay is expected to contribute extensive skills in sales, operations and go-to-market strategy.

“Matthew brings great technology experience combined with a proven record leading teams at major international organisations,” says Amir Sohrabi, Area VP for Emerging Markets at Citrix.

“He is joining Citrix at an exciting time, as many businesses accelerating their digital strategies and are focused on empowering people to work from anywhere, at any time, with any device. Citrix continues to be at the forefront of creating the next wave of work environments, and I am confident that Matthew will be a great leader for the team in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Previously, McKay was the Sales Director for Africa and Israel at British Telecom, where he had worked since 2016. Prior to this, he spent more than 16 years at Cisco Systems in various leadership and sales management roles, his most recent role being the Country Partner Leader for South Africa, where he led Cisco’s partner organisation.





Citrix Appoints New VP of Emerging Markets

Citrix has appointed Amir Sohrabi as Area VP of Emerging Markets. He reports directly to Sherif Seddik, Senior VP and MD Citrix EMEA.

With over two decades of experience in sales management, business development, strategic planning and marketing, Sohrabi will drive the acceleration to cloud of customer environments in the region enabling both business continuity and digital transformation to new work models, including remote working.

“It is an exciting time to join Citrix,” says Sohrabi. “I am looking forward to helping Citrix customers across Emerging Markets build and implement innovative cloud and digital strategies.”

Before joining Citrix, Sohrabi most recently served as both COO and Head of Digital Transformation for Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa regions at SAS. In this and former roles at the company, he was responsible for the development and implementation of the strategy, engaging with key clients across all industries to support their digital transformation journey and develop this business.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter