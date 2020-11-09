vivo Launches the Y20 Mid-range Smartphone in Kenya

vivo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone – the vivo Y20 – in Kenya. The device comes with advanced features for performance, a premium design, as well as an AI triple camera.

“We are strengthening our Y-series family with the latest addition of Y20 packed with loads of features in the camera, big battery, huge storage, eye-popping colours and ultra-game mode for a complete smartphone experience for users in the mid-range price segment,” says vivo Kenya Brand Manager, James Irungu.

“As an evolving youth-centric brand, we are continuously innovating to deliver stylish smartphones infused with trendsetting technologies at the most competitive price points locally. Keeping in mind user’s day-to-day lives, Y20 has been designed to be user-friendly, support various multimedia activities, gaming functions and it comes equipped with a large size battery capacity and a strong processor.’’

The device comes with an AI Triple macro camera setup featuring a 13MP primary camera with a 2MP macro and a 2MP bokeh cameras and an 8MP front camera having af/2.2 large aperture and PDAF technology (Phase Detection Autofocus) to seamlessly capture breath-taking photos with more clear details.





For the battery, the Y20 comes with a super-capacity battery of 5000mAh to provide a long-lasting experience. With AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can provide up to 16 hours of online HD movie streaming or 11 hours of resource-intensive gaming action. Along with an 18W fast charger, the Y20 also supports reverse charging via OTG cable that covers other devices, a feature that has been high on demand.

It provides a visual experience on a 6.51‘’ HD+ HALO Display – with Eye Protection – with an immersive aspect ratio of 20:9and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The phone also has a cleverly designed side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10 powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor 460 with 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM to support the storage needs. The micro card slot supports memory expansion of up to 256GB.

The new vivo Y20 will be available in Obsidian Black and Nebula Blue.

