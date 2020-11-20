Unpacking the Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei has recently introduced the new MateBook X Pro, designed to embody “the future of personal computers”. This flagship device is smarter, easier to use and simpler to integrate with other devices.

Weighing in at just 1.33kg, the Huawei MateBook X Pro is super sleek, ultra-slim and highly portable. It also features a 91% screen-to-body ratio, which makes users viewing experience borderless and unhindered by the screen’s surrounding bezels. In fact, Huawei has inserted a 13.9-inch screen in a chassis that its competitors usually use for 12-inch screens.

This Ultra FullView Display delivers all content in 3K definition. That means that every photograph or movie will be perfectly crisp, clear and vibrant. The display is also conveniently sized at a 3:2 aspect ratio, which allows Microsoft Office apps and other productivity tools to show more content.

Huawei is using the advanced start and wake up technology it incorporates into its smartphones in its new laptop. A simple fingerprint power button now allows users to start, wake up and log into their MateBook X Pro quickly and seamlessly. This feature is user friendly and safe; all biometric information is stored in a discrete security chip.





Security is also often a concern when it comes to laptop cameras. To protect their privacy, many users cover up this rarely-used tool with tape. The recessed camera on the MateBook X Pro solves this problem. This camera discreetly sits on the keyboard, and all users need to do to use it is press it and it will pop up. This is a helpful safeguard for those who are concerned about privacy.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core™ processor. It also has all the necessary specs to deliver a smooth and stable image processing, video editing, movie viewing and gaming experience.

And it comes with a 56Wh battery, so users can browse webpages for up to 11 hours, watch videos for up to 13 hours or work for up to 15 hours.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro will be available for R34,999 and will be officially launched on 1 December 2020.

