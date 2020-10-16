Twitter has reportedly suffered a global outage which lasted about an hour and a half.

According to Bloomberg, the social media platform said it saw “no evidence of a security breach or hack, but was investigating internal causes for the problems”.

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020





Twitter was said to be looking into an “irregularity” with its APIs, “the technology that lets different software systems interact with each other”. As of the time of publishing, it seems as though all of Twitter’s services have been restored.

Twitter Rolls Out New Quote Tweets Feature

Twitter has officially launched its new Quote Tweets feature – after initially testing it just last week. The feature allows Twitter users to see how many times a specific tweet has been retweeted with a comment.

“Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find,” says the social platform. “Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they’ve joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap “Quote Tweets” to see them all in one place.”

Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find. Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they've joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap "Quote Tweets" to see them all in one place. pic.twitter.com/kMqea6AC80 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 31, 2020

According to The Verge , users have always been able to search for quote tweets by entering a tweet’s URL into Twitter’s search box, but a dedicated button makes the process much more convenient.

