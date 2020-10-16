MTN Named ‘Most Valuable African Brand’

MTN Group has been named the ‘Most Valuable African Brand’ by Brand Finance Africa. The ranking ascribes a brand value of $3,3 billion to MTN.

Brand value is said to be the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. In its survey, Brand Finance said that “over the last year, Africa’s largest mobile operator has celebrated solid profits and impressive subscriber growth.”

The survey assessed the impact of COVID-19 on the enterprise value of all brands in its survey, compared to their values on 1 January 2020.

It categorised the telecoms sector as ‘limited impact’, which it said meant “minimal brand value loss or potential brand value growth”. This was due to the increasingly important role that mobile operators have played in keeping people connected in the time of the pandemic.





In July, Brand Finance named MTN Group the most valuable South African brand, a result of the group’s focus on improving the customer experience for subscribers, as well as uniting 19 000 employees.

MTN Named Best Mobile Network in South Africa

MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa, according to findings from the Q3 2020 Mobile Network Quality Report.

The report, from MyBroadband Insights, shows that South Africans had an average mobile download speed of 29.16Mbps and an average upload speed of 11.46Mbps.

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” out of 10 was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency. MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.68, followed by Vodacom on 5.99, Telkom on 5.16, Cell C on 4.27, and Rain on 3.74.

