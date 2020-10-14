Rain Announces Appointment of New CEO

Rain has announced the appointment of Brandon Leigh as its newest CEO – effective from 1 March 2021. Leigh will be taking over from the telco’s current CEO, Willem Roos, who will move to a non-executive role from 1 March 2021.

“Willem joined rain in January 2018 and played a key role in taking rain from a start-up business to an established player in the telecommunications industry in South Africa,” says Paul Harris, Rain chairman.

“When Willem joined, we agreed to a three-year tenure, and so it is natural that Brandon, as an original founder, resumes the CEO role. Brandon has been the visionary behind rain and the ideal person to continue growing the business.” Harris adds, “We also have a six-month handover period ensuring a smooth transition.”

According to BusinessTech , Leigh ‘holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Cape Town. He previously founded Leaf Wireless and won the South African leg of EY’s Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’.

Rain Launches the First Standalone 5G Network in Africa

Rain has rolled-out Africa’s first commercial standalone 5G network – powered by Huawei. The South African data-only provider currently covers suburbs in Cape Town including Sea Point, Claremont, Goodwood, Bellville, Durbanville and the CBD.

“Standalone 5G will further improve 5G network performance with increased uplink rate, lower latency, and improved reliability, ushering in high-end cloud VR and cloud gaming services, more diversified enterprise and home broadband services,” says Khaya Dlanga, Rain CMO. “Standalone 5G will demonstrate how 5G is powerful in realising South Africa’s 4IR future. Powered by Huawei’s global leading 5G solutions, our Standalone 5G will enable the industry’s digital transformation in the future, such as smart healthcare, smart ports, smart mining and smart manufacturing in South Africa.” “We will work with the trustworthy strategic partner to further expand our 5G networks and bring the best service and experience to our customers,” adds Dlanga.

