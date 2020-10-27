Nokia Introduces the 8.3 5G Smartphone to Kenya

HMD Global, the home of Nokia, has announced the availability of its 8.3 5G smartphones in Kenya.

The Nokia 8.3 5G has been designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments, with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations – which operators are rolling out around the globe.

Being the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm 5G RF Front end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm Modular Platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module, making it not only a global device but also a “future-proof smartphone” which is ready for the next step in 5G.





The device comes with a powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS optics. Debuting ZEISS Cinema capture and editor and bringing extraordinarily low-light video recording with OZO audio.

“Our innovation towards Nokia 8.3 5G builds on our commitment to ensuring that Nokia Smartphone experience will only get better over time,” says Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager at HMD Global.

“We are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, futureproof smartphone.”

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 8.3 5G is now available globally and comes in Polar Night, priced at Ksh 69,000 for 8/128 configuration. Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a free pair of the new Nokia Earbuds Lite while stocks last.

