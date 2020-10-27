Lenovo Unveils the Legion Slim 7

Lenovo has unveiled its latest 15-inch gaming laptop – the Legion Slim 7 – said to be the world’s lightest 15-inch gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX.

The device is powered by the next-level AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors, paired with powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and Max-Q Design GPU for real-time ray tracing.

Available in Slate Grey hue with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor, the sleek design is decked to impress gamers with a more secure, integrated power button with fingerprint reader and the incredibly immersive sound of Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Sound Radar by Dolby.





Engineered for all-day productivity with Windows 10 Pro and increased gaming clock speeds at night, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard for a more mechanical feel of deeper key travel via second transition switches.

With a top-placed built-in webcam and privacy shutter, plus several 15.6-inch visual options to choose from, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is ideal for streamers and features up to a 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400.

Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium for extreme lightness and less bulk, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop is 17.9mm (0.71 inches) thin and weighs just 1.86 kg (3.96 lbs). All optimally cooled by Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0, plus a 71WHr battery and up to 9.6 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge Pro.

