Airtel and Ericsson Partner to Modernise Kenya’s 4G Network

Airtel has partnered with Ericsson to modernize its 4G network in Kenya. The telco signed a deal in August 2020 to enhance the quality of voice and data – this is expected to be done by leveraging Ericsson’s Radio System and Packet Core solutions.

According to TechWeez, this project is also expected to make Kenya ready for 5G deployment.

“Robust and secure communications are an essential component of a digital society in Kenya. We are firmly anchored to the strategy of delivering reliable connections across the country and are looking forward to expanding the high-quality mobile broadband services to our subscribers,” says Prasanta Das Sarma, CEO of Airtel Kenya.

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says, “Together with Airtel, we will implement this project that aims to establish an advanced LTE network in Kenya, providing Airtel’s customers an enriched experience – both in the consumer and business segments.”





Airtel, MTN and Stanbic Bank Fall Victim to Major Data Breach in Uganda

Mobile money transaction company, Pegasus technologies has suffered a major data breach resulting in the loss of billions of Ugandan Shillings – according to PLM Daily. The breach is said to have impacted telcos, Airtel and MTN Uganda, as well as Stanbic Bank, Uganda’s largest bank.

MD of Pegasus Technologies, Ronald Azairwe said that he couldn’t deny nor confirm the incident – “Sadly I can’t comment on that. I can’t speak about it. [The affected] should be able to tell you whether it is Pegasus or not.”

The PLM Daily goes on to say, however, that a source has confirmed that hackers broke into the Pegasus system.

“From Thursday night, the hack went on undetected until Saturday. By this time, hackers had sent themselves almost UGX1.3 billion but had managed to withdraw UGX900 million from Airtel Money. We estimate MTN also lost almost twice the same amount of money since they are mobile money leaders. When the fraud has detected all transactions going through Pegasus Technologies, were suspended.”

Edited by Jenna Delport

Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter