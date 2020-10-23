Huawei Introduces the Mate 40 Series

Huawei has officially unveiled its new Mate 40 Series smartphones; including the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro + and the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

“Each year the Huawei Mate Series brings the most exciting technology together into one stunning package. This is what defines the Mate Series DNA and is all made possible by our dedication to innovation,” says Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG.

“In these unprecedented times, we remain committed to creating a better future, with innovative technology that delivers a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of consumers. In the future, we will continue working closely with our partners to bring the Seamless AI Life experience to consumers all around the world.”

Here’s a closer look at the Mate 40 Series





Marrying an iconic design with innovative technology, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ are informed by the design principle that form manifests function. The handsets also offer IP 68 dust and water resistance, a choice of both virtual and physical volume controls and enhanced mistouch prevention algorithms.

The Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ carry a small front camera cut-out with 3D Face Unlock, an Ultra Vision Selfie Camera and Smart Gesture Control.

Embedded in Huawei Mate 40 Pro and HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, the Kirin 9000 is the most sophisticated 5nm 5G SoC available, delivering vastly improved performance and power efficiency over its predecessor.

For the first time ever, the flagship 5G SoC has more than 15.3 billion transistors, making it one of the densest and full-featured 5G SoC to date.

The 24-core Mali-G78 GPU in the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ is said to be the most powerful GPU ever seen on a Huawei device. This delivers advanced graphics performance and is complemented by an amazing audio-visual experience for immersive gaming.

The 90Hz display works together with 240Hz touch sampling rate for greater responsiveness and now provides haptic feedback to correspond with the visual experience.

The Mate 40 Series is also equipped with the battery technology that is needed to keep up with the demands of 5G, supporting the fastest iteration of Huawei SuperCharge.

The camera system on the Mate 40 Series has been co-engineered with Leica to provide the best camera solution possible. With the Dual Cine Cameras and Dual Ultra-Wide Cameras on Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, users can capture amazing wide-angle videos and images from both the front and rear-facing cameras.

The Mate 40 Pro features a Periscope Telephoto Camera to support 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, and the Mate 40 Pro+ takes it further with a dual-telephoto camera system that enables 20x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom.

When it comes to privacy and security, the EMUI 11 operating system has always featured comprehensive security solutions to protect Huawei device users. EMUI 11 also comes with new privacy features. When transferring images, users can easily purge sensitive personal data such as location, time and device details from the file before it is sent.

The Huawei Mate 40 Series also comes equipped with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

The devices will be available in Black and White, as well as Mystic Silver. There are also two vegan leather variants, Yellow and Green.

Huawei revealed that its Mate 40 Series smartphones will be priced as follows:

Huawei Mate 40 – €899

Huawei Mate 40 Pro – €1,199

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ – €1,399

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design – €2,300

Local pricing and availability of the Huawei Mate 40 series in South Africa is expected to be announced at a later stage.

