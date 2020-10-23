Huawei Launches Petal Search, Petal Maps and Huawei Docs

Huawei unveiled a number of new additions to the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem; Petal Search, Petal Maps and Huawei Docs.

Here’s a closer look at these digital experience updates:

Petal Search

Huawei’s official search engine app, Petal Search now is available in over 170 countries and regions and supports over 50 languages, letting users conveniently and instantly find out the information and services they need.





Petal Search offers search capabilities across more than 20 categories, including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights, and local business. It also develops and integrates various tools, such as weather, calculator and rate exchange.

With the new update, the search experience is now visually richer. Search results are presented in information cards, as opposed to simple web links, to help users get this wealth of useful information instantly with just a few clicks.

Petal Maps

Petal Maps, meanwhile, is Huawei’s mapping and navigational tool, offering positioning services, immersive map displays, place searches, driving navigation and favourite place lists to users in over 140 countries and regions.

It supports map displays in multiple languages, with voice notifications in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin.

Petal Maps is also equipped with cutting-edge functions to give real-time transit updates in some major cities, helping commuters better plan their routes and take the worry off travelling. Utilizing pioneering technologies such as Super GNSS and image recognition algorithms, Petal Maps further heighten the accuracy and present users the most efficient and least congested routes.

Huawei Docs

Huawei Docs, available in more than 100 countries and regions, supports document viewing and editing across over 50 formats including PDF, PPT, and DOC.

With real-time syncing enabled by cloud capabilities, Huawei Docs lets users seamlessly work on the same document on different devices logged into the same Huawei ID, enhancing the smart office experience.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter