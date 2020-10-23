How Global Brands are Keeping up with SA Tech Trends

As the demand for powerful, affordable Internet of Things devices grows in South Africa, the focus for manufacturers and distributors alike has shifted to provide a diversity of tech products to suit the needs and budget of a highly segmented market.

It is for this reason that Mobile in Africa, the official distributor for Xiaomi in South Africa, is so committed to ensuring that there is the perfect device for everyone by bringing in quality technology at outstanding prices. The Xiaomi 9 Series range of innovative, cutting-edge devices stays true to this promise, by offering a unique device for every user.

Something for the Techies

The Redmi Note 9 is a powerful device packed with some exceptional tech for its price point. Its quad-camera composition is noteworthy on its own, containing a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.





Behind its 6.53” DotDisplay screen there lies a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, making it the world’s first smartphone to feature the new chipset. It houses an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex A55) CPU and a Mali-G52 MC 2 GPU, offering ultra-smooth, super-quick day-to-day performance.

The Redmi Note 9 also contains a 5020mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support, making it an ideal companion for those constantly on the move.

The Redmi Note 9 64GB retails for R3,999.

Something for the Fashionistas

If you’re in need of a device to capture all of your special moments, look no further than the Redmi 9. The 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad rear camera allows you to photograph your surroundings, flay-lays and loved ones in exquisite detail, from a wide-angle shot of your friends to a crisp close-up of your cocktail. 8MP front camera and premium camera features such as Kaleidoscope and Palm Shutter means you’ll always snap the perfect selfie.

The Redmi 9 is quite the fashionista herself; boasting a bigger and better screen complete with 6.53’’ FHD+ Dot Drop display to flaunt your photographs, and a chic gradient colour design and an anti-fingerprint ripple texture, makes the Redmi 9 a stylish accessory.

The Redmi 9 64GB retails for R3,399.

Something for the Gamers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is an impressive new all-rounder device with a super-fast charging 5,020mAh battery to set you up for hours of gaming on a single charge. Built with 8nm process technology, the device delivers powerful performance while remaining energy efficient. Containing all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and up to 2.3GHz, the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a premium gaming experience, maintaining 60fps on games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

All of your favourite mobile games can be enjoyed in crisp resolution through the slick, notch-free 6.67” DotDisplay.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro retails from R5,799.

Something for the Budget-Conscious

The 9 Series range offers two entry-level smartphones that offer maximum bang for your buck. The Redmi 9A houses an impressive 6.53” Dot Drop display for a top-quality viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that goes the distance during day and night.

Redmi 9A also contains a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core gaming chipset, treating you to a smooth and high-performance operating experience. It also features an AI-optimised 13MP rear camera to capture crisp and clear photographs across all contexts.

The Redmi 9C offers an exceptional HD experience to capture unforgettable moments. Its AI-optimised 13 MP rear triple camera lets you capture flawless portraits and stunning landscapes, while the 5MP front camera allows you to take selfies fit for Instagram. The massive 6.53” Dot Drop display takes your viewing, browsing and photography to another level, while the 5000mAh high-capacity battery means you get more output for less charging time.

The Redmi 9A 32GB retails for R1,999.

The Redmi 9C retails for 32GB at R2,299 and R2,599 for 64GB.

The 9 Series range of devices are available for purchase on MIA’s Online Store as well as through these authorised retailers: FNB Ebucks, Takealot, TFG and www.hi-online.co.za.

Staff writer