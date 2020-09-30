WhatsApp is Working on an Expiring Media Feature

Whatsapp is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to delete an image or video from someone else’s phone once it’s been viewed.
According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to use this feature by selecting the ‘View Once’ option when sending media. Once the recipient views the image or video, they will receive a notification to inform them that the media will no longer be available once they leave the chat.
The next time the recipient enters the chat, a message reading “View once photo expired” will replace the image or video.
There is no word just yet on when users can expect this feature to officially rollout.
WhatsApp is Working on “Vacation Mode” Feature, Again
WhatsApp is again working on its “Vacation Mode” feature, according to reports from WABetaInfo, after it abandoned the project last year.
The feature, when enabled, is expected to allow users to access a dedicated menu with two new notification options for their archived chats.
- Notify new messages – “it’s the current behaviour. If you decide to disable it (when the feature will be available for everyone), you will have the vacation mode, so archived chats continue to stay in the archive when new messages arrive.”
- Auto-hide inactive chats – “this is an extension of the vacation mode. If enabled, if a chat is older than 6 months, it will be automatically archived. Probably WhatsApp needs to change the description of this option because it’s not perfectly clear now.”
