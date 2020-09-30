Lenovo Introduces ‘Worlds First’ Foldable PC

Lenovo has unveiled the latest addition to its X1 portfolio, the ThinkPad X1 Fold – the worlds first ‘foldable’ pc.

“Five years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first of its kind in a new personal computing category that will push boundaries and redefine how we engage with technology,” reads a statement from the tech company.

“ThinkPad X1 Fold adapts to new remote, office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace ground-breaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment as it seamlessly transforms to their specific needs.”

The foldable device features an Intel Lakefield Core i5 processor, 1TB storage and 13.3-inch 2K OLED Display.





“We are excited to bring to market incredible devices that are going to reshape users’ experience while working from home, the office and anywhere in between,” says Christian Teismann, President Commercial PC and Smart Devices Business at Lenovo.

“Providing users with the pioneering audio/video screen experience, always-on 5G connectivity, ultra-light and ultra-mobile products for a new hybrid working world, is something we are proud of.”

Key Specifications

Display 13.3-inch 2K OLED

GPU Integrated Intel UHD 11-generation graphics

Processor Intel Lakefield Core i5

RAM 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage Up to 1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery 50Wh

Ports 2 x USB-C, 1x SIM slot

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1

Dimensions 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.5 inches (unfolded); 9.3 x 6.2 x 1.1 inches (folded); 1kg

ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is available to order now and will ship within a few weeks, prices starting at $2,499.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter