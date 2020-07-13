Vodacom Partners with Cloudflare to Enhance Cyber Resilience

The global cybercrime pandemic triggered by COVID-19 may be here to stay making it critical for businesses to ensure they are protected.

News reports of the recent local attack of a critical healthcare organisation earlier this month indicate that South African businesses are not exempt, with South Africa seeing a 33% increase in the volume of cyber-attacks since March.

To continue to support and protect customers, Vodacom Business has announced that it is partnering with Cloudflare to provide businesses of all sizes, faster, more secure and reliable website services.

Cybersecurity has become a major concern for organisations of all sizes as protecting devices, networks, client data and apps is an essential component of doing business in today’s digital world.





According to the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2020, cyberattacks are ranked as the second risk of greatest concern for business globally over the next 10 years. Cyber risks join environmental risks in terms of high impact and likelihood, with attacks on businesses in several sectors such as finance, energy, healthcare and transportation.

Fast becoming a common type of cyberattack is a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. DDoS attacks target websites and online services with the goal of overwhelming them with more traffic than the server or network can accommodate. This ultimately renders the website or service inoperable, leading to revenue loss, operational expenses and more importantly damage to a company’s brand.

Digital businesses depend on constant, uninterrupted connectivity. Network and web services availability is crucial to ensuring customer satisfaction, trust and confidence in a brand or business. With new attacks varying in size, duration and persistence, DDoS protection has become an essential part of every business and organization’s online presence.

“As a leading supplier of telecommunications, infrastructure and enterprise software in South Africa, Vodacom Business’s partnership with Cloudflare ensures that our customers have the best products and solutions available to protect them from today’s increasingly sophisticated online threats,” says Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting and Security at Vodacom Business.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down. With some businesses going back to their offices but many others still operating via remote working, cybercriminals are gearing up to further attack businesses as they adopt a hybrid model between their corporate network and remote set up.”

No business is exempt from the many risks of cybercrimes, including financial loss, disruption in operations and damage to the business reputation.

Edited by Jenna Delport