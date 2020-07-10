Canon Unveils Two Mirrorless Cameras – the EOS R5 and EOS R6

Canon has added two advanced full-frame mirrorless camera additions to its EOS R System range – the EOS R5 and EOS R6.

The pro-level EOS R5 delivers 45-megapixel stills at up to 20fps and is the first full-frame mirrorless ever to record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and 4K to 120p. The EOS R6 is perfect for enthusiasts and professionals moving to mirrorless and looking for greater capabilities, capturing 20.1-megapixel stills at 20fps, stunning 4K video up to 60p and Full HD at up to 120p.

Redefining professional mirrorless

Next-generation CMOS sensor technology combined with high-performance RF lenses enable users to capture new levels of detail at industry-leading speeds. EOS R5 and EOS R6 can shoot with the electronic shutter in complete silence with full auto exposure (AE) and autofocus (AF) tracking.





For the first time in the EOS series, EOS R5 and EOS R6 incorporate 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) providing benefits for users of all types of lenses. Designed to work collaboratively with the IS system of RF lenses, the solution has been engineered so that RF lenses and the sensor work to correct pitch and yaw with the sensor correcting X-Y and roll movements.

The wide diameter of the RF Mount ensures that light continues to reach the entire sensor all the way to the corners, even with the sensor movement introduced with in-body image stabilisation. The 54mm diameter enables RF lenses to be designed with larger image circles facilitating greater movement of the body IS system, meaning some non-IS RF lenses such as the RF 85mm F1.2L USM or RF 28-70mm F2L USM can also achieve up to 8-stops of image stabilisation.

Keeping it sharp

DIGIC X processor technology at the core of EOS R5 and EOS R6 – the same technology in the coveted EOS-1D X Mark III – supports renowned next-generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF II pushing speed and reliability to unmatched levels.

The world’s fastest AF focuses in as little as 0.05 seconds and EOS R5 can focus in light levels as low as -6EV and EOS R6 is the first EOS camera to offer a minimum EV for AF of -6.5EV. The high precision AF is effective in even poorly lit or low contrast shooting conditions.

The iTR AF X AF system has been programmed using deep-learning AI and face/eye detection mode ensures subjects are kept sharp even when moving unpredictably with a shallow depth of field. Even if a person turns away for a moment, their head continues to be tracked.

Advanced tracking enabled by deep learning algorithms recognises faces and eyes of humans, and now includes cats, dogs and birds in both still and movie modes. EOS R5 and EOS R6 maintain high-precision focus and tracking regardless of the subject’s size, posture, orientation or direction of the face helping users to confidently shoot even the most unpredictable subjects.

Intelligent connection

With built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the EOS R5 (5Ghz Wi-Fi) and EOS R6 (2.4Ghz Wi-Fi) can be easily connected to a smartphone and networks allowing high-speed file sharing and FTP/FTPS transfer.

This functionality also allows for the cameras to be remotely controlled using the Camera Connect and EOS Utility apps, tethered to a PC or Mac via Wi-Fi or high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2.

Key specifications:

EOS R5: EOS R6: 45-megapixel full-frame sensor 20.1-megapixel full-frame sensor Up to 20fps/ 12fps Up to 20fps/ 12fps In-body IS up to 8-stops In-body IS up to 8-stops Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Dual Pixel CMOS AF II ISO range 100-51,200 ISO range 100-102,400 8K movie 30p 12-bit (full width) 4K movie 60p 10-bit, Full HD 120fps 5.76 million dot EVF 3.69 million dot EVF 3.2inch 2.1 million dot vari-angle LCD 3inch 1.62 million dot vari-angle LCD Dual card slots (1x CFexpress, 1x SD UHS II) Dual card slots (2x SD UHS II) Top panel display and AF multi-controller AF multi-controller Built-in 5Ghz Wi-Fi with optional wireless transmitter (WFT-R10) Built-in 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and FTP Bluetooth Bluetooth USB charging and power via PD-E1 USB charging and power via PD-E1 Body only 650g (738g with battery/ memory card) Body only 598g (690g with battery/memory card)

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter