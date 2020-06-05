Twitter Suspends Account that Posts Exact Copies of Trump’s Tweets

In an attempt to prove that social media giant Twitter is more than lenient when it comes to its A-list users, an account under the name ‘@SuspendThePress’ copied and posted US President Donald Trump’s tweets.

This account will tweet what the President tweets. Let’s see if it gets suspended for violating twitters TOS. Follow along with this social experiment. Report any tweets that violate the rules. Thank you. — Will they suspend me? (@SuspendThePres) May 30, 2020

This experiment comes shortly after US President Donald Trump threatened to regulate or even “close down” social media platforms – after a number of his tweets were branded as containing misleading information.

According to TechWeez, the owner of the account “wanted to see how long it would take Twitter to suspend it”. And the user notes that he was surprised that it took as long as it did for the company to react to his posts.





The final blow came when Trump took to Twitter to condone the riots in Minneapolis, threatening that ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ The riots were in reaction to the unlawful killing of Geroge Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of white police officers.

Of course, @SuspendThePress tweeted exactly the same thing and the account was suspended for 12 hours a short while later – “Twitter then compelled the ‘author’ to delete the tweet”.

This man started an account where he tweets exactly what the president tweets. He just got suspended. https://t.co/KPd9Od1zTE — Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) June 3, 2020

Techweez writes “the account is also planning to run the same experiment on Facebook. Facebook has also been on the spotlight because it failed to flag any controversial posts by Trump. Some employees have since left the company.”

