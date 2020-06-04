4 Free Sites You Can Use To Create Your Perfect Website

A great way to advertise yourself or your business, especially nowadays, is with a website. A personal website shows potential employers or clients that you are technically informed and ICT-conscious.

Personal websites can be great outlets for your creativity, a fantastic way to get your message out there, and sometimes even the prefered way to do business.

Here are 4 free platforms where you can create your own websites:

1. Webnode





Webnode is a slick, modern and professional website maker and editor. They use stylish and responsive themes, and it features a very intuitive way to work through building your own website.

The website-creation platform offers a low-cost variant at $3,77 per month, which allows users to use a domain name you already own, as well as introducing a way to contact premium support.

The creator features interesting and professional templates but is limited in terms of blog and e-commerce support. Storage for free websites is also very limited at only 100MB included in the free plan.

Webnode would be perfect for beginners looking to create a personal website or CV.

2. Wix.com

Often advertised on YouTube, Wix.com features a wide variety of unique and ultra-customizable templates. There are barely any restrictions on the free plan in terms of themes and features.

For a custom domain, you will have to pay for a plan. The Combo plan is valued at $12,25 per month. Businesses may need to consider this as the free provided URL is often very long and difficult to read and use.

The exceedingly flexible editor and wide selection of themes. Wix offers an extensive app market and 500MB of free webspace. It has no web page limits and full SEO customization.

For a small, or personal business, Wix might be the option for you.

3. Weebly

Gadgets Africa calls Weebly “a very decent product, which offers great usability.” Weebly-created websites offer features like an App Center with additional features, and paid plans begin at $5,65 per month.

The themes are responsive and they even have 500MB of free webspace. It also has no page limits and the SEO settings can be edited for all pages.

Overall, a decent website-creator with no features that shine too brightly, and no downsides that are too evident. Consider Weebly if you feel its customization and themes are superior to the other options in this list.

4. Ucraft

Ucraft is the only one of the platforms in this list in which users can connect to existing domain names for free. However, it’s downsides include a limited number of themes and availability of basic elements in the free plan.

The creator is more complicated than any of the previous platforms, and it features very limited social media and e-commerce support.

If you believe that the domain-using features outweigh all the downsides, this platform is for you.

