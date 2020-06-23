Trend Micro Ranks First in Global Hybrid Cloud Security

Cybersecurity solutions company, Trend Micro has been ranked #1 in 2019 market share for Hybrid Cloud Workload Security, according to IDC’s Worldwide Market Shares report.

With a market share of 29.5% last year, three times that of the number two vendor, Trend Micro was described in the report as the “800-pound gorilla” in this space and “the dominant leader in SDC workload protection.”

“As IDC mentions in its report, our leadership position in this space is no accident. We spotted how important workload security was going to be more than a decade ago and have been building out our capabilities ever since,” said Wendy Moore, VP of product marketing for Trend Micro.

“While other vendors shout loudly about their professed leadership, IDC’s findings paint a different picture. Trend Micro continues to build on our market position with new products and capabilities designed to support our customers’ growth ambitions in hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructure services.”





IDC defines hybrid cloud workload protection as protecting the VMs and containers that run on top of SDC environments. Trend Micro made its first moves in this space back in 2009, by investing significantly in recently acquired host-based intrusion-prevention and firewall software for cloud and virtualized data centre environments.

The report goes on to mention that the keys to Trend Micro’s position include significant cloud innovations, as well as the acquisition of Cloud Conformity to tackle customers’ cloud misconfiguration challenges. Additionally, a partnership with Snyk helps to address vulnerabilities stemming from DevOps teams’ reuse of open source code repositories.

Following the successful acquisition of Cloud Conformity, an AWS Technology Partner of the Year in 2019, Trend Micro has continued to build-out its non-AWS capabilities, with support for VMs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Kubernetes platform protection, and integration of container image scanning in the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

Trend Micro created a GCP Connector to automate the discovery and protection of GCP VM instances and was named 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security.

According to IDC, “Trend Micro has not rested on its position, rather continues to invest.” To this end, Trend Micro launched Cloud One at the end of 2019. This unified SaaS platform holistically addresses customer cloud security challenges in several key areas: data centre servers and VMs; IaaS workloads; containers and container services; cloud security posture management; cloud file & object storage services; and serverless.

The IDC market share ranking comes on the back of similar recognition for Trend Micro in the Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019 report.

