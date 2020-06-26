Sony’s Music Portal Launches Two New Features for African Artists

Sony Music Entertainment Africa has just unveiled two state-of-the-art features – Real-Time Earnings and Cash-Out – that allow their artists to view and withdraw earnings faster than ever before through the Sony Music Artist Portal.

In these unprecedented times where artists need immediate access to funds, the Real-Time Earnings element of the Sony Music Artist Portal is available anytime, anywhere and provides artists with immediate updates about their global earnings and account balances, while also giving them faster insights into their earnings trends.

The Cash-Out element gives artists even greater control over their money by providing them with the ability to request a withdrawal of all, or part, of their payable balance, and there are no hidden fees or charges that are incurred when doing so.

According to Sony, the Music Artist Portal allows artists exclusive access to performance data and insights from digital services like Apple Music and Spotify, that are reporting their consumption patterns on a daily basis so the artist gets to know their fanbase from an analytical perspective too.





“The high level of transparency and efficiency in these tools is aimed at making doing business between us clearer, faster, simpler and more direct for our artists and partners and it comes at a time when we all need as much of that as we can get,” says Sean Watson, MD of Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

Sony says that it has also made it easier than ever for their artists to access these functions and data by simply asking them to download the Sony Artist Portal App which is available from either the iOS or Google Play stores.

Edited by Jenna Delport