Scale Computing Partners with Mustek on HCI and Edge-computing Solutions

Scale Computing and Mustek have partnered to provide hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) series, including the HC3, to customers throughout South Africa.

Scale Computing is said to be Mustek’s only HCI vendor and is well placed to service Mustek’s needs throughout South Africa with its local presence.

With all components built-in, including the hypervisor, Scale Computing’s HC3 customers have no need for third-party components or licensing. This all-in-one configuration simplifies management and maintenance, which helps to streamline tasks, saving time and money.

This makes the technology ideal for industries that require IT infrastructure with high performance and minimal management, especially during the current uncertain circumstances around COVID-19.





The partnership will enable businesses in South Africa to build affordable, high-performance HCI and edge solutions where existing technologies were previously too complex to deploy and manage.

“We are very excited to be working with Mustek, who have a long and proven reputation as one of the easiest and most professional distributors for South African resellers to do business with,” says Johan Pellicaan, VP and MD EMEA at Scale Computing.

“Their team has an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, and adherence to the highest quality standards and benchmarks, that will bring our HCI technology to market and meet demand in the channel for affordable, deployable solutions for businesses looking to innovate at the edge.”

