Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Again

Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated open-world RPG from the studio that brought gamers the Witcher series, has been delayed for the second time in one year.

Its new release date its set for 19 November 2020, moved from previously set date of 17 September.

Developer CD Projekt Red announced the delayed release date on Twitter.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020





“Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready,” reads the statement. “At the same time, we are fully aware that making such decisions costs us your trust, and trading trust for additional time is one of the hardest decisions a game developer can make.”

The announcement notes that of today, the game is “finished” in a technical standpoint in terms of content and gameplay – its quests, cutscenes, skills, items, and functionality in place. However, the finished game world is so vast and complex that CD Projekt Red says that it needs the extra time to “go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs.”

“A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that.”

According to the statement, review copies have already been sent out to some journalists. The developer is both eager “and stressed” to hear their opinions on the game.

It’s been a long road to release for Cyberpunk 2077, which has been in development since at least 2013. Originally set to release on April 16th, the game was delayed to September 17th back in January.

A multiplayer component for the game, originally planned to be released after the initial launch, according to The Verge, was also delayed at that time; CD Projekt Red says it likely won’t appear until “after 2021.”

