Pulse Launches Dedicated Mobile Gaming Channel Across Africa

Pulse and Good World Games have announced the introduction of Pulse Games channels across all its African digital media platforms (Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Live Kenya). The channels will feature hundreds of premium hypercasual games along with new engaging media content.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring even more entertainment to our audience with this new addition to our content categories,” says Yetunde Oyeleke, Director of Marketing at Pulse Africa.

“With the Pulse Games category, we’re offering an even richer digital experience to our users and this is strongly in line with our mission to engage Africa’s young audience and to lead in digital media innovation in Africa.”





The brand new Pulse Games channel offers instantly accessible HTML5 games from a variety of genres, including Arcade, Puzzle, Strategy, Action and Adventure. This lightweight platform is optimized to perform efficiently even where connectivity and device capabilities are limited.

“We are excited to power Pulse Games for Africa’s leading innovative media group,” says Gregory Sukornyk, CEO of Good World Games. “The growing demand for mobile, hypercasual gaming has been rising dramatically across Africa as it has the rest of the world. We believe Pulse’s fast-growing audience will embrace the curated selection of gaming content our platform offers.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter