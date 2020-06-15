Level 2 B-BBEE Rating Awarded to Networks Unlimited, Showing Continued Commitment to SA

Value-added distributor Networks Unlimited Africa has been certified as a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 2 contributor. This rating will assist both the company as well as its partners when it comes to competing in the marketplace.

Networks Unlimited Africa distributes best-of-breed products and offers the latest solutions within the converged technology, data centre, networking, and security landscapes.

CEO Anton Jacobsz comments, “This rating is a matter of great pride for us because it is not merely a certificate, but a recognition of the investment the company has made in its people – through both internal skills development, as well as the upliftment programmes and initiatives we have deployed and developed across all pillars of the B-BBEE codes.”

“Networks Unlimited has embedded the principles of B-BBEE into the organisation itself, having developed and invested in initiatives that align with the codes as well as our own strategic vision.”





“Our ongoing partnership with The Love Trust, our B-BBEE partner since 2018, has allowed Networks Unlimited to improve its B-BBEE rating as a business, with further positive implications for those firms with whom we interact, including assisting our partners to get better results with their procurement. At the level 2 rating, we are now able to offer a procurement rating of 125 per cent.”

The Love Trust, founded in 2009, is a South African non-profit educational organisation which has, to date, reached over 20,000 primary and secondary beneficiaries in disadvantaged communities.

“The agreement with The Love Trust was structured specifically to have a strong focus on community upliftment and the education of young and vulnerable children, with the aim of making a difference for South Africa’s youth,” explains Jacobsz.

The Love Trust focuses on three areas, including the provision of low fee independent schools in disadvantaged communities (Nokuphila School in Tembisa); early childhood development teacher training centres, offering NQF level 4 accredited training to teachers and principals from township and rural communities; and early childhood development centre support to preschools and creches in communities of need.

“Networks Unlimited Africa is committed to the development of South Africa and as such, we have always been deeply invested in education as part of economic transformation,” says Jacobsz.

“We are aware that education is one of the keys that will allow us to truly unlock South Africa’s potential going forward. Our Level 2 B-BBEE rating, and our ongoing partnership with The Love Trust, are two key elements that will allow us to continue with our role in transformation, both in the business sphere as well as at the level of community upliftment,” he concludes.

Staff writer